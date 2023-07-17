Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock opened at $402.51 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $403.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.33 and its 200-day moving average is $370.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

