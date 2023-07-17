MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.5 %

BMY stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

