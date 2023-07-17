State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 3,300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

