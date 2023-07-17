State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.75.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $249.57 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.07 and a 52-week high of $254.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.12 and a 200-day moving average of $234.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

