Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,321 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 431,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 61.0% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 30,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.