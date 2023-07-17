Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,497 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

VZ stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

