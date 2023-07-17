WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $30.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 304,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,549 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $88.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

