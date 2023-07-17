Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 703 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,292. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,866.92 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,867.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,661.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,539.79.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,766.60.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

