T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $139.68 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

