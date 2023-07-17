GFS Advisors LLC Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

PEP opened at $188.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

