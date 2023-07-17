Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,439 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $90.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average is $79.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $92.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

