SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,983 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $17,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,826,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,297,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

