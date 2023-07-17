AIA Group Ltd Has $453,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $100.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

