10,430 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 28.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $142.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.59 and a 200-day moving average of $131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.57 and a 1 year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.