Olympia Financial Group Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the health services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.
Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance
OLY stock opened at C$78.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.69. Olympia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of C$58.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.52.
About Olympia Financial Group
