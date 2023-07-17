Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $10.31 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $353.15 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $353.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.33.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

