Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $11.17 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 428.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 345,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,137,000 after buying an additional 144,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after buying an additional 127,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $411.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.24.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

