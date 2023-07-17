iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.21 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.4315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

