Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,442 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after buying an additional 3,805,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after purchasing an additional 782,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.80.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $240.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.88 and its 200 day moving average is $204.78. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $244.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

