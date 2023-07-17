Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,295,000 after purchasing an additional 119,330 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $121.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

