Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,644 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinix Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $801.00.

EQIX stock opened at $805.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $806.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $754.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $722.17.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.