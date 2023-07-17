JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $41.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

