Simmons Bank Acquires 1,781 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.