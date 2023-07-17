Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $243.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.33. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $244.74. The stock has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

