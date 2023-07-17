Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $243.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.33. The stock has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $244.74.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

