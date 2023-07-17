McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.7% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.41.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $294.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

