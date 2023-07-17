Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $85.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

