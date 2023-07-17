Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 5.3% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $243.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.33. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $244.74. The company has a market capitalization of $455.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

