Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after acquiring an additional 715,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
NYSE KMB opened at $135.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.
Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark
In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
