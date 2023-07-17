Simmons Bank Sells 2,470 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 561.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,128,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,385,000 after acquiring an additional 958,208 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,040,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 98,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWM opened at $191.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

