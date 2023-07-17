General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $215.32 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.94 and a 200-day moving average of $223.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

