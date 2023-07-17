Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,070 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up about 3.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

NYSE:SLB opened at $56.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

