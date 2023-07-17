American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 386.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. American Express makes up 2.6% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.65.

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $173.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

