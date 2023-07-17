IFG Advisors LLC Sells 315 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IFG Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $101.18 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.97 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.48.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.31.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

