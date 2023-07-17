IFG Advisors LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IFG Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 10.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

