SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is IFG Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 5.8% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $14,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $487.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.97.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

