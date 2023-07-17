IFG Advisors LLC Buys 3,545 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,439,000 after purchasing an additional 347,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,920,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,425,000 after purchasing an additional 105,432 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.