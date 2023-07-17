Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.7% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

