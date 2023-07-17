iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $266.83 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

