Vanderbilt University Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. American Tower makes up approximately 0.3% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.53.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $193.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day moving average of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.