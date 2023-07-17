Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 69 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 64,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $474.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $488.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

