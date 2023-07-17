iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Increased by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 576.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,536 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.9% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $73.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.