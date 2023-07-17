Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 29.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 106.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $254.80 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

