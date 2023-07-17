Vanderbilt University Makes New Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. UDR accounts for about 0.1% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UDR by 6,400.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UDR opened at $43.37 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 560.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

