KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KLA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,742,000 after acquiring an additional 180,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,882,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,340,000 after buying an additional 298,731 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

KLA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $474.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.82 and a 200-day moving average of $410.42. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $488.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.