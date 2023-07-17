Simmons Bank Acquires 627 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $69,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,974 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 7,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $546.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.17. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

