Vanderbilt University Purchases New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 0.3% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

DLR stock opened at $118.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 106.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $138.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

