Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,380 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $53,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of T stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

