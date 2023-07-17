AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Cut by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $248,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 48.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $157.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.09. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.83 and a fifty-two week high of $162.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

