State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,000 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $531,416,000. Amundi grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after acquiring an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $229.47 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.06 and its 200 day moving average is $221.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

